Before the final cut, a vital workforce work tirelessly behind the scene, from production to post production to ensure that a film comes together nicely.

A film production's lifeline include its directors, line producers, production managers, script supervisors, assistant directors, cinematographers, camera operators, sound technician, gaffers, visual effects artists, film editors among others.

Despite Nollywood's male dominated space, women have in recent times become heavily invested in the growth of the industry.

In no particular order, this list celebrates women in male dominated film production roles.

1. Mildred Okwo- Film Producer/Director

Mildred Okwo [Instagram/Glazedlens]

With nearly two decades of experience in the Nollywood scene, Mildred Okwo is unarguably a force to be reckoned with in the Nollywood scene. Over the years, the filmmaker has earned her voice with notable films like '30 Days', 'Suru L'ere' and the multiple award-winning 'The Meeting'.

2. Oluwatoyin Odukoya- Cinematographer

Oluwatoyin Odukoya [Instagram/Teecamvisuals]

Oluwatoyin Odukoya officially kicked off her cinematography career in 2013 and has since created nearly 100 films. She has worked with top producers including Pascal Amanfo, Femi Adebayo and Wale Ojo.

The filmmaker is one of the most sort after female cinematographers in the game. Her visual artistry is behind ‘Out of Bound’ directed by Pascal Amanfo. She was the 2nd DOP for the Desmond Elliot directed 'Survival of Jelili' and Wale Ojo’s ‘Don’t Get Mad, Get Even’.

3. Tope Oshin- Director/Producer/Casting Director

Tope Oshin [Twitter/ Topeoshin]

Tope Oshin's body of work is one of the largest in Nollywood and this achievement interestingly cuts across gender.

The Colorado Film School alumnus has worked on an impressive number of award-winning film productions ranging from TV series to documentaries, short and feature films. In recent times, she's directed 'Up North', 'New Money', 'MTVShuga' seasons 4 and 6 among others.

4. Isioma Osaje - Assistant Director (AD)/ Producer

Isioma Osaje [Instagram/ msjazzyfied]

After earning her spot in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a Talent Manager, Isioma Osaje delved into film production. The filmmaker has been a part of nearly all of Nollywood's highest grossing films in varying capacities. Some of her film projects include 'Your Excellency', 'King of Boys', and 'New Money'.

5. Biodun Stephen - Director/Screenwriter

Biodun Stephen [Instagram/biodunstephen]

Biodun Stephen is a film director and screenwriter with credits for major romantic comedies and dramas including 'Picture Perfect', 'The Visit', 'Ovy's Voice' and Africa Magic series 'Unbroken'.

6. Mayowa Bakare - Script Supervisor/ Assistant Director

Mayowa Bakare [ Instagram/maybaykar]

Mayowa Bakare's 5-year experience in Nollywood has seen her work as script supervisor and Assistant director on notable TV and feature films including 'Jenifa's Diary', 'Chief Daddy' and 'The Set Up'.

Bakare is currently in the AD department for the upcoming Netflix Naija original series directed by Akin Omotoso.

7. Jadesola Osiberu - Director/ Producer/Screenwriter

Jadesola Osiberu [Instagram/Jadesola Osiberu]

Jadesola Osiberu is famous for web series and feature films like 'Isoken', 'Sugar Rush', Ndani TV's 'Gidi Up', 'Skinny Girl in Transit' and her upcoming crime drama 'The Nigerian Trade'.

8. Carina Ojoko- Film/Special Effects Makeup Artist

Ujunwa Offor

Carina Ojoko is fast becoming increasingly sought after in the industry. Although she’s had to lean on her 3-year experience, the special effects artist has done laudable work on productions like ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘MTVShuga’ seasons 3 and 4, ‘Elevator Baby’ and the upcoming ‘The Nigerian Trade’ directed by Jade Osiberu.

9. Omoni Oboli- Director/ Producer

Omoni Oboli [PM News]

While Omoni Oboli might be famous for her on-screen performance, the actress is also a reliable screenwriter, producer and director.

She's produced and directed most of her recent features including 'Being Mrs Elliot', 'The First Lady', 'Wives on Strike', and 'Okafor's Law',

10. Sarah Tiamiyu - Producer/ Editor/ Cinematographer

Sarah Tiamiyu [Instagram/sarahtiamiyu]

Sarah Tiamiyu’s love for production dates back to interning at a post-production studio where she was introduced to editing, 3D animation and motion graphics.

After a few years away from the scenes, Tiamiyu returned to film production in 2017. The Director of photography has worked on major projects ranging from TV series to short films and feature films. Some of her projects include ‘Anonymous’, a short film starring Omowunmi Dada and Abayomi Alvin.

Tiamiyu is currently a video journalist with the BBC where she’s filmed, produced and edited a number of original digital stories.