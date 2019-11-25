Zubby Micheal has been appointed as a special advisor on media to the governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

The actor announced the good news via his Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where he shared a photo of himself holding what appears to be his appointment letter.

"Duty calls #SAonmedia #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup" he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to Zubby Michael on his latest appointment. Zubby Michael joins the list of Nollywood stars who have taken on political appointments.

Over the last couple of years, we've seen several Nollywood stars receive government positions. The last time a Nollywood star was made special adviser to a governor was back in 2018 when Yul Edochie was made Special Adviser to the Anambra state governor.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Friday, July 6, 2018, According to the former governorship candidate in Anambra state, he is full of thanks to Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra state for trusting in him and he won't let his people down.

"I thank His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano(Akpokue Dike) Executive Governor of Anambra State for appointing me SSA to the Governor on Creative & Entertainment Media. Thank you, sir, for seeing the zeal in me to serve the people and believing in me. Special thanks to Ndi Anambra, Ndi youth for your support and prayers, I will not let you down.

Yul had earlier ran for the governorship election in the state which he eventually lost to the incumbent governor.

"Thank you to Senator Victor Umeh(Ohamadike), Chief of Staff of Anambra Primus Odili, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe (Egbe ana agba Anyanwu), SSA on Project monitoring, parks and markets Hon. Chiejina Obieze(Onye rikanne) and many more. To all my fans and friends all over the world, thank you for your support, love, and prayers. I got into politics so I can better the lives of the people. That vision will never change. Thank you Jesus!" he wrote.

