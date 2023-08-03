ADVERTISEMENT
Zendaya mourns the loss of her 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She chooses to remember him as the ray of sunshine he was to her and their castmates.

Zendaya pays tribute to her co-star Angus Cloud [Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair]
Zendaya pays tribute to her co-star Angus Cloud [Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair]

The actress took to her verified Instagram page to honour Angus in a detailed and heartfelt post. She uploaded a black and white photograph of him and penned her eulogy.

Angus Cloud played the adored charcter 'Fez' on the show [Eddy Chen/HBO]
Angus Cloud played the adored charcter 'Fez' on the show ["Eddy Chen/HBO] Business Insider USA

Calling him her brother, she expressed her gratitude for the chance of getting to know him. In her words, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)."

Zendaya played the role of a recovering drug addict 'rue' in HBO's hit series Euphoria; while Angus played the role of her drug dealer. As a result of this, the two spent an adequate amount of time together on and off-screen.

Zendaya, Angus and other cast members of the show[Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO]
Zendaya, Angus and other cast members of the show"[Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO] Business Insider USA

She reminisced about her experiences with him, detailing that she preferred to remember him in the joyful nature in which she knew him.

Her caption read, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

Going on, she expressed her condolences to the family of the bereaved, and encouraged her fans and supporters to be kind and patient, saying, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Other cast-mates of the actor and celebrities also paid tribute to the actor on their social media.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

