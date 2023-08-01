ADVERTISEMENT
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud tragically passes away at age 25

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It is a sad, sad day for Euphoria stans.

American actor Angus cloud has sadly passed away [Instagram/Anguscloud]
American actor Angus cloud has sadly passed away [Instagram/Anguscloud]

Angus, who played the much-loved character Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the teen drama, died on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his family home in Oakland, California.

Angus in his breakout role as 'Fez' in Euphoria
Angus in his breakout role as 'Fez' in Euphoria

According to TMZ, his family reported that he had struggled with the passing of his father, who was laid to rest in Ireland just last week and 'battled with suicidal thoughts'.

They report that the actor's mother placed a call to 911 to report a 'possible overdose', noting that Angus had no pulse. He was then pronounced dead on the scene.

The star's family, in their statement, announced his passing, saying, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

He had been acting since 2010
He had been acting since 2010

Their statement also offered a word of encouragement to those who may be struggling with their mental health. They have said that they hope Angus’ passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

It also read, "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend." He had posted his father on his Instagram on July 14, 2023, in remembrance of him.

HBO also put out a statement, saying, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family, We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

The actor had starred in numerous films but landed his breakout role in Euphoria from 2019-2022.

His family has asked for privacy in this trying time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

