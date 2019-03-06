In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Yvonne Jegede said Abounce can't deny the fact that Xavier is 100% his son.

"I don't call him. I only reached out to him when I feel the need to because he knows Xavier is his son, he is 100% sure he's his son," Jegede said reacting to the rumour about the paternity of her son.

Continuing, the 'Being Annabel' actress said, "He's been to the house twice after we got back to the country, he's come to see his son twice and he has pictures with his son on his phone which I took so why he's not posting them, maybe his personal reasons, maybe he's not like me who is showing my joy to the world, I don't know but is that enough to give me a name? no, you don't give me a name like that, common, that is not right, people tried to bully me or make dry joke over this, about my life, would you be happy if I were your sister but anyways, I am here, I am strong and will be strong for my son. I have morals to set for him and what the world is about."

The Nollywood actress, who featured in 2face Idibia's music video, 'African Queen,' welcomed her first child with Abounce in November 2018.

Jegede and Abounce have been quiet over the rumour of their separation since it went viral a few months after Jegede announced the birth of the couple's only child together.