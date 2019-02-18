This looks like another celebrity couple drama waiting to happen as Yvonne Jegede's husband, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole was reportedly absent at son's dedication.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 17, 2019, where she posted a photo of the baby and thanked a number of friends who turned up for the dedication. She, however, shunned her husband, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole in the post.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate Xavier the love of my life. So grateful for the love. @eseyomasodjewaugh @mawuli_gavor @oreziworldwide @iamchelseaeze @crystal_luxury_ltd @bossteewo @tosannaija @lauraikeji @omannadi @tanaadelana @lylaws @walenut @sunnyokk @seunakindele @mz_emsophia @priscilla_dikko @chefyeide @denrele_edun @onyiialexx @sososoberekon @iamenado @joy_ifere @laurinze @henry_ibom @noni_enem @kokunfoundation @fredmakeover @kobiwilliamzphotography #Christening#Dedication #17/02/2019 #3months16days," she captioned the photo.

Just so we are all on the same page, a close look at Abounce's Instagram page and you'd see that he wasn't part of the dedication as he didn't post any photos from the ceremony. What do you guys think? Another celebrity marriage crisis waiting to happen?

Talking about celebrity marriages on the brink of collapse, less than 24 hours ago, Gbenro Ajibade took to his Instagram page where he dragged his wife and mother of his daughter, Osas Ighodaro over poor parenting.

Gbenro Ajibade calls out wife, Osas Ighodaro on Instagram over neglect of their child

For the first time, we are getting to see the cracks in Gbenro Ajibade's marriage to Osas Ighodaro as he calls her out over the neglect of their daughter. The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 17, 2019, where he slammed her for leaving their child in the hands of strangers so as to go party with friends.

"Who leaves their baby in the house and goes out to party with friends/events from 6 pm to 5 am?!!! It is not the first, second, third and fourth time, the other night you slept out you sent our baby off with a stranger to drop her off at home with the nanny so you can be out all night," he wrote.

Osas Ighodaro and her husband, Gbenro Ajibade have always lived a private life devoid of drama. But over the last couple of years, there have been speculations that all isn't well in the Ajibade family.