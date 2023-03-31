Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death

The force's Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a conversation with The Daily Post today, March 31, 2023. According to the police, the investigation will be conducted by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

As of the time of this report, there is no insight as to the dynamics of the said investigation; Pulse will continue to monitor the situation and give updates as they come.

Kambilichuwkwu's tragic passing

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16-year-old boy passed away yesterday, March 30, 2023, after developing seizures and being rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.

May Edochie's sister told Vanguard that the child read all night and was studying for his exam. He then joined his friends to play football after his school exam, where the seizures started. The report further stated that all attempts by the medics to revive him failed.