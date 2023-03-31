Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death
The police have agreed to conduct the investigation, confirming that the case will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department.
The force's Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a conversation with The Daily Post today, March 31, 2023. According to the police, the investigation will be conducted by the State Criminal Investigation Department.
As of the time of this report, there is no insight as to the dynamics of the said investigation; Pulse will continue to monitor the situation and give updates as they come.
Kambilichuwkwu's tragic passing
The 16-year-old boy passed away yesterday, March 30, 2023, after developing seizures and being rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.
May Edochie's sister told Vanguard that the child read all night and was studying for his exam. He then joined his friends to play football after his school exam, where the seizures started. The report further stated that all attempts by the medics to revive him failed.
The young boy is the first son and second child of Yul and his wife, May.
