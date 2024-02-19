ADVERTISEMENT
You are playing a dangerous game - Cynthia Morgan drags Jude Okoye

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I keep you quiet no mean say I be mumu," she warned.

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan reignites her feud with former boss Jude Okoye[Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]
Taking to her Instagram account in the early hours of Monday, February 19, 2024, Morgan reposted an old picture of a car which he gave her in 2016, revealing that the vehicle was bought on a mortgage.

The caption reads: "I got signed to Jude in October 2013 and this car was given to me in the last quarter of 2015 on 'mortgage' as you can see I posted the car on my Instagram on the 5th of January 2016 and that was because they had to spray paint the car and all. Jude claim I owe him money that I didn’t make him a dime while I was with his label."

Cynthia Morgan'a post [Instagram/trulymadrina]
She also claimed that he owed her royalty and spoke about how little she earned while signed to his label. Morgan added that her silence over the years is not foolishness.

"Coke Studio alone paid me 5million naira in 2016 and if I didn’t play shows for Star Trek during 2014/16, I played about 11 shows, and I was never paid less than a million for each performance...I am only saying these cause they are names brands. And what about my royalties on my intellectual properties till date I haven’t seen a dime. I keep you quiet no mean say I be mumu. But I want make you know say you don prize for God hand and you are playing a dangerous game," she said.

An hour after her first post, the singer revealed that after her dispute with Okoye and her former label, she was so short on cash that she ate noodles numerous times a day. She then warned Okoye again to refrain from besmirching her reputation.

Cynthia Morgan warns Jude Okoye [Instagram/Trulymadrina]
Later, Morgan posted an old article about her from 2020, containing a detailed apology and the announcement of her new stage name, Madrina. She also revealed that she struggled with suicidal thoughts after her battle with Okoye and the label.

Cynthia Morgan reveals that she battled with suicidal thoughts [Instagram/Trulymadrina]
She said: "This was never me. I don’t owe you any apology @judeengees you and your accomplice bullied Sandra into writing an apology. I had no access to this Instagram page for at least a week after that interview and that was why I started unfollowing everybody immediately. I was drained and left with anger for years. the thought of suicide was my only companion but then I just couldn’t let you guys win or let my mum go through such pain in my absence."

