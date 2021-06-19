Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M

So when Wizkid decided to take his friends out for dinner on Thursday, June 17, 2021, it is no surprise that he did it big.

According to a member of his entourage, the music star spent almost N4m for dinner at OX Restaurant in Victoria Island Lagos.

A girl who attended the dinner shared the dinner's payment receipt, which shows that Wizkid spent N3.6m.

From the receipt posted by the girl on Snapchat, the money was spent on a different array of drinks.

The 30-year-old shared photos from the dinner on his Instagram with the caption 'I miss Lagos.

In the first photo of the post, he's holding a wad of cash.

Wizkid has been in a celebratory mood recently. His debut album 'Superstar' turned 10 a week ago, and the music star released a docu-series to mark the anniversary.

Records from 'Superstar' and other Wizkid's record played all through the dinner with famous faces like Ice Prince and Wande Coal.