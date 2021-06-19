RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M

The dinner turned to a party with the likes of Wande Coal and Ice Prince in attendance.

Wizkid went big for a dinner date with his friends at a restaurant in Lagos

He is one of the most famous musicians globally and has garnered an incredible amount of money being just that.

So when Wizkid decided to take his friends out for dinner on Thursday, June 17, 2021, it is no surprise that he did it big.

According to a member of his entourage, the music star spent almost N4m for dinner at OX Restaurant in Victoria Island Lagos.

A girl who attended the dinner shared the dinner's payment receipt, which shows that Wizkid spent N3.6m.

From the receipt posted by the girl on Snapchat, the money was spent on a different array of drinks.

Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M (Femmybaby/SnapChat)
Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M (Femmybaby/SnapChat) Instagram

The 30-year-old shared photos from the dinner on his Instagram with the caption 'I miss Lagos.

In the first photo of the post, he's holding a wad of cash.

Wizkid has been in a celebratory mood recently. His debut album 'Superstar' turned 10 a week ago, and the music star released a docu-series to mark the anniversary.

Wizkid had his colleague Wande Coal also at the dinner (Instagram/Wizkid)
Wizkid had his colleague Wande Coal also at the dinner (Instagram/Wizkid) Instagram

Records from 'Superstar' and other Wizkid's record played all through the dinner with famous faces like Ice Prince and Wande Coal.

TV personality Ehiz, Wizkid's mentee Terri and singer Ceeza Milli were also among Wizkid's entourage at the dinner.

