5 times Wizkid sang about his mother

Adeayo Adebiyi

At different times Wizkid celebrated his mother through his songs.

On August 18, 2023, news of the demise of the mother of Nigerian megastar Wizkid circulated online.

On different occasions, Wizkid has spoken glowingly of his mother whose invaluable contributions to his success he constantly captures in his songs.

Listeners might recall Wizkid prostrating in Yoruba cultural fashion to greet his Mother who came on stage to pray for the young star at his 2011 album launch party at the Eko Hotel Lagos.

From his 2011 hit single 'Pakurumo' to his widely acclaimed record 'Joy', Wizkid has continuously celebrated his mother's contributions to his success.

Here are 5 different times Wizkid sang about his mother.

On his 2011 party-starter 'Pakurumo', Wizkid hailed his mother Mrs. J.M. Balogun when rolling out accolades to dignitaries. The song was the first of several times Wizkid would mention his mother.

In his 2014 third album 'Ayo', Wizkid covered Bob Marley & The Wailers's 'No Woman No Cry' on his single 'Joy' and the result is a timeless record that won the hearts of fans.

On 'Joy', Wizkid documented the efforts of his mother in shaping him into becoming the man he's. He shared his mother's words while also thanking his fans for their support.

On his third album 'Ayo' Wizkid dedicated a song to his mother which he calls 'Mummy Mi'.

On the record, Wizkid extols his mother's virtue while thanking her for her countless sacrifices to make his dreams come through.

When Wizkid featured Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti on his 2013 hit single 'Jaiye Jaiye' he showcased his hit making ability on the Sarz-produced Afrobeat reimagination.

On the record, Wizkid echoed the popular prayers among young Nigerians as he expresses his desire to buy his mother a house.

In 2015 Wizkid released 'Ojuelegba' which would become a smash hit and propelled Afrobeats to a global audience after Drake and Skepta freestyle on it.

On the classic record, Wizkid gives a shout-out to his mother for her constant prayers that fuel his success.

