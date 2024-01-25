ADVERTISEMENT
Why I refuse to date a man who already has a child - Phyna

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She asserted that single fathers come with more baggage than single mothers.

Phyna would prefer to date a man who does not have a baby mama [Instagram/Unusualphyna]
The reality star asserted that the only condition under which she can get into a relationship with a single father is if the mother of his child is married to someone else. She opened up about her dating preferences on the latest episode of her Spill With Phyna podcast, while speaking with Tacha.

Phyna expressed a reluctance towards dating single fathers due to potential "baby mama drama," citing her observations of the complexities involved, especially when the child's mother is still actively involved in the man's life. She emphasised that she has witnessed situations where the baby mama creates drama and stress for the man.

She began: "I am not sure I can date a guy that has a child. I've met like two guys that have children, these are my friends and I've seen the drama around it. I've seen situations where the baby mama will come and be like 'who are you now leaving me for?'. The stress is more than when a girl has a child and it's more chaotic with guys. Even if the men don't like you, even if they don't want to settle down with you, the baby mama just don't want them to move on."

She also narrated a specific instance involving a celebrity content creator, highlighting the difficulties the man faced while trying to move on with his life.

"These women will trouble you... see, I have okay there's a particular celebrity in this Nigeria, he's a content creator he has a baby mama, and this guy is trying to move on but this girl does not want him to. And there nothing he can do because his child is with the girl and he has to keep communicating with the girl to get to the child. I personally can't deal with a man that had a child already except if the baby mama has remarried. But if the baby mama is still in the picture, I can't," Phyna expressed.

According to her, if the mother of the man's child is still actively in the picture, she would find it challenging to navigate the potential complexities of such a relationship.

