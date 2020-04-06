Nollywood icon Funke Akindele dominated Twitter conversations all through Sunday, April 5, 2020, because of a birthday party that was held in her and hubby’s house.

Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz had thrown a house party the previous day to celebrate the rapper’s birthday and several video clips from the shindig shared on social media from those who attended, caused a storm on Twitter.

Funke Akindele and hubby JJC Skillz have lande din trouble because of the party that was held at their home in Lagos [PULSE]

Nigerians had a go at the actress for flouting government’s guideline of a lockdown in some cities in Nigeria including Lagos to curb the spread of the coronavirus which is currently ravaging the world.

The actress did drop a weak explanation for the party which also got the conversations going. In the evening, however, she got more than she bargained for as she was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The command's Public Relations Officer also confirmed that they are also looking for her husband Skillz and others who attended the party.

While no one expects this to be more than just a warning for the actress, the ‘arrest’ is a strong message from the government in a time when it needs its citizens to comply with guidelines.

This is war; with no vaccine in sight, COVID-19-the disease caused by the novel coronavirus- has already caused unprecedented damages to the world. From deaths to overwhelming demands on the healthcare system and a halt on the world economy, the disease which spreads at an alarming rate is a huge threat to sub-Saharan Africa where the healthcare system is fragile.

This is why the Federal Government, several state governments and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have moved fast to lockdown some regions in the country to prevent community spreading.

Yet, there are Nigerians, a lot of them who are still not aware of the severity of the threat we are facing. Even amidst the lockdown, people still want to go to their places of worship, local bars are still operating while many have paid no mind to social distancing.

This is why Funke’s arrest makes so much sense. A woman of much influence who appeals to the masses because of her (Jenifa) fame. Talks of this arrest are sure to spread like wildfire across many suburbs to which occupants Funke largely appeals to.

The message of this arrest is not just for lower class Nigerians. It also goes for the elites that they won’t be spared at these coronavirus times.

Nigerian elites have shown all through this crisis that they are not better citizens as we have seen with cases of people flying in from coronavirus-hit countries and refusing to self-isolate as stipulated by government guidelines.

From one of the most powerful men in Aso Rock to governors, celebrities and politicians, Funke’s arrest might even be a clearer message for the elites than those of lower status.