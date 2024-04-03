We have to live our lives - Bella Shmurda makes the case for tattoos

Speaking on the recent episode of the 90's Baby Show on the topic of tattoos, the singer stated that there has been a paradigm shift.

"Having tattoos is not a new thing in Lagos anymore. This time religion does not dictate everything that you do anymore, our parents have grown to understand that there has been a shift and we have to live our lives," he said.

He explained further that the once frowned upon body modification has become more accepted by the older generation. Bella Shmurda added that they have become more focused on ensuring that the young ones stay out of trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even the elderly ones in Lagos have come to accept that they have done their part and we have to live our lives. The only wrong thing I see is committing crime but whatever other thing you do is fine, just don't put yourselves in trouble. That's the only thing with our parents these days, you can do what you like but don't put yourselves in trouble," he explained.

"Tattoos are fine, in Nigeria now there are even some pastors that have tattoos, they are like 'I like, I did it but my heart is pure.' A tattoo doesn't determine who I am, and I feel like everyone has grown," he added.