We finally know who Kizz Daniel is married to 4 years after wedding

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The move brings years of speculation to an end. He has been married since 2020.

Kizz Daniel's wife is a brand ambassador at Mikano Motors [instagram/Kizzdaniel]
Kizz Daniel's wife is a brand ambassador at Mikano Motors [instagram/Kizzdaniel]

His wife's Instagram handle is @MrsAnidugbe, a play on Kizz Daniel's real name which is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe.

The singer has kept his personal life out of the spotlight for years, including the identity of his wife and his twin children. However, on March 10, 2024, he finally gave the world a view of his wife and mother to his children.

In a series of posts to his Instagram page, his wife is seen dancing to his songs next to him, with a beaming smile on her face.

This comes after she landed an endorsement with Mikano Motors on March 10, 2024, and the singer took to his Instagram to celebrate her, saying, "Congrats Wifey @mrsanidugbe 🍾 on bagging your first endorsement deal @mikanomotors ,7 days on scene 🎬 🙄😁 proud of you."

Recall on March 6, 2024, Kizz Daniel engaged in a humorous exchange with his female fans on X where he confirmed that he is indeed married. During the banter on X, he revealed that he has been married since 2020.

“I’m married to an Igbo/Warri girl. Nothing you won teach Mr wey I never hear," he said.

Kizz Daniel's Banter with his fans on X [X/KizzDaniel]
Kizz Daniel's Banter with his fans on X [X/KizzDaniel]

The couple welcomed a set of triplets, JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI back in May 2021, unfortunately, they lost one of the boys four days later. Following that, Kizz Daniel vowed to be the best father to his remaining boys. He has also acquired properties for them, and posted the documents online.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]
Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

A quick look at the singer's Instagram page now shows that all posts before December 12, 2023, have been removed. The only posts remaining are of him and his wife, and promotional posts for his new EP Thankz A Lot.

