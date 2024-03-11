ADVERTISEMENT
Kizz Daniel expresses gratitude to fans & family in new EP ‘Thankz Alot’

Adeayo Adebiyi

The 4-track EP features previous releases 'Twe Twe' and 'Too Busy To Be Bae'.

The EP, comprising four tracks, is a heartfelt expression of appreciation for the unwavering support from his fans throughout his illustrious career spanning ten years.

Kizz Daniel, known for his dynamic sound and captivating performances, aims to connect even deeper with his audience through this EP, which serves as a token of his gratitude. The EP's title, ‘Thankz Alot’, reflects the artist's sincere appreciation for the love and support he has received from his fans worldwide.

The ‘Thankz Alot’ EP features four soulful tracks, each showcasing Kizz Daniel's versatility and unique musical style.

The tracks include ‘Sooner’, ‘Showa’, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’, and ‘Twe Twe’ with the last two already receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

‘Twe Twe’ reached the summit of the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 before receiving a Davido remix which has spent 6 weeks at the top of the chart.

In a statement, Kizz Daniel expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am incredibly grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans throughout my career. 'Thankz Alot' is my way of expressing my appreciation and giving back to them for their unwavering support."

From dancing with the mother of his kids on his Instagram page to changing his Instagram photos to his wife and kid recently, Kizz Daniel has gone public with his family after the release of his new EP.

‘Thankz Alot’ is available for streaming on all digital platforms and fans can tap in to enjoy Kizz Daniel's expression of gratitude.

