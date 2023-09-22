ADVERTISEMENT
Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Aww seems like parenthood is doing its thing. Love to hear it.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]
Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide, the entertainer noted that his children changed him. He stated that having children brought out a different sort of humanness in him; making him more social and understanding.

The Buga singer stated that being a father makes him want to be a good person, adding that he appreciates the person he has become because of his children.

He said, "Having my kids just made me more human and I appreciate it so much. I can relate with people and connect with people more and I always want to be a good person."

Daniel went further to disclose his training methods for his twins, saying that he is a strict father and not as easygoing as the children's uncle who spoils them.

"I'm training them to be militants, I have a strong hand, I no dey form Kizz Daniel with them. It's even their uncle that is spoiling them," he continued.

Back in 2021, the singer stunned the world by announcing the birth of his twin boys Jelina and Jalil, who were born on his birthday May 1. The news was welcomed with great joy by his fans and fellow celebrities, with congratulatory messages overflowing.

Following that, Daniel then revealed that his partner birthed triplet boys, but they, unfortunately, lost the third four days after birth. He then vowed to be a great father to his boys and bought the infant boys' penthouse apartments in Lekki to that effect.

The singer has mostly kept his children out of the spotlight since then, but continues to train them like a militant; as he said.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

