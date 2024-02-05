Veteran Nollywood actor Jimi Solanke has died at age 81

According to a report in the Punch, the renowned writer and poet passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024. He is said to have passed away while being transported from his rural home in Ipara Remo, Remo North Local Government Area, Ogun State, to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

The report states that Solanke had been in and out of the hospital between December 2023 to February 2024.

According to the outlet, the news of his death was confirmed by Dickson Awolaja who represents Remo North State Constituency at the State Assembly.

Awolaja said: “I got wind of the demise of Pa Jimi Solanke not long ago. His death is no doubt another big loss to us in Remo North and Ogun State as a whole given his worthy contributions to the development of our dear nation. May his soul rest in peace.”

Pulse Nigeria