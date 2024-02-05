ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran Nollywood actor Jimi Solanke has died at age 81

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Dickson Awolaja confirmed the news to the media on Monday.

According to a report in the Punch, the renowned writer and poet passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024. He is said to have passed away while being transported from his rural home in Ipara Remo, Remo North Local Government Area, Ogun State, to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

The report states that Solanke had been in and out of the hospital between December 2023 to February 2024.

According to the outlet, the news of his death was confirmed by Dickson Awolaja who represents Remo North State Constituency at the State Assembly.

Awolaja said: “I got wind of the demise of Pa Jimi Solanke not long ago. His death is no doubt another big loss to us in Remo North and Ogun State as a whole given his worthy contributions to the development of our dear nation. May his soul rest in peace.”

Solanke was born on July 4, 1942, in Ipara Remo. His artistic journey began as a member of the Orisun Theatre Group, founded by Wole Soyinka, back in 1961. His contributions to the global entertainment industry spanned seven decades, leaving an indelible mark on various platforms, from Western Nigeria Television in the 1960s to international festivals in Senegal and Algeria during the 1970s. He is known for his role in plays like Kongi’s Harvest, Sango, Shadow Parties, and many more. He is also referred to as Uncle Jimi by some.

