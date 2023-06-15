Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead

The actor breathed his last on Wednesday night, reportedly succumbing to a partial stroke and elevated blood sugar levels.

He peacefully departed in his sleep on the fateful night of June 14, 2023.

Don Brymo, known mostly for his portrayal of Igwe (King) roles in movies, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where his health condition was confirmed.

The sad news was confirmed by Mayor Ofoegbu, a prominent movie director in Nollywood and a close associate of the late actor.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Mr. Ofoegbu expressed his shock and disbelief over the sudden loss.

He wrote, "Plan for tomorrow but live for today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. I wrote those lines on my WhatsApp status yesterday evening. My man, my 5 & 6, Don Brymo Uchegbu, passed in his sleep. I received the shocking news this morning and had to verify from his family. Chai! Don Brymo, my manchi. It's hard to say goodbye. Nnukwu nwa na Enugu ukwu."

Born in 1966 in Anambra State, Don Brymo officially entered the film industry in 2000. His filmography includes notable titles such as "Anger of a Wonder Girl," "Ikemba," "Ritual of Vengeance," and "Wedding in Nigeria," among others.

Don Brymo's departure has left a void in the Nollywood community, with colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a gifted actor.

