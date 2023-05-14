Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi is dead

According to unverified sources, Afolabi passed away today, Sunday, May 14. Details about the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

One of his colleagues, Odunlade Adekola shared a post on his Instagram page and wrote, "Jesus Christ, we lost Murphy."

Our team of reporters have made attempts to confirm the news, but have been unable to reach Afolabi's representatives or family members for comment.

Afolabi was a well-known face in the Nigerian film industry, having starred in several movies and TV shows over the years. He was also a producer and director, and had won several awards for his work.

The news of his death has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media, with fans and colleagues expressing their shock and sadness at the loss of such a talented actor.