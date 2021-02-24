Nigerian rapper Vector has advised women on how to protect themselves from men who touch them inappropriately.

In a series of posts shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, the music star advised single women to always move around with a taser.

"Dear single woman, if men won’t stop touching you, get a taser. Make sure it’s one of those that doubles as another thing (like keyholder). The results will be shocking henceforth," he tweeted.

"If he say na mistake, you self go say you no know when e shock am."

"This lesson is something men as forced to understand about life. If no one will help you, help yourself. If it’s okay for you to shocked by their act, it’s okay for them to be shocked by yours too."

Vector who recently welcomed a baby with his partner, is known to be quite blunt and vocal about social topics on social media.