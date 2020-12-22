Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun popularly known as Vector and his partner have welcomed a baby girl.

The rapper tipped off fans about the baby's arrival via his Twitter page on Monday, December 21, 2020, where he shared photos of her curling hair.

"Hair product bills loading!" he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to Vector and his partner on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the rapper's partner had a baby shower.

Vector and his pregnant girlfriend during her baby shower[LIB]

In some of the photos that emerged on social media, Vector was seen with his partner at her baby shower.

The rapper has a daughter from a previous relationship and he has alluded in past interviews of how close he is to her.