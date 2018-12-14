news

Linda Ikeji's revelation of the identity of her child's father, Jeremi Sholaye and how the relationship didn't work, has sent Twitter in a frenzy.

Her detailed explanation of her relationship with Jeremi and how they met and had an amazing relationship which almost led to the alter has kept everyone wondering what went wrong.

Linda's failed relationship has got everyone talking and the reactions from Twitter, as usual, is two-sided. Some people are finding the hilarious side of it while another set are trolling the media mogul.

