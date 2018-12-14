Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Twitter react to Linda Ikeji's failed relationship with Jeremi Sholaye

Twitter goes wild as Linda Ikeji shares details of how relationship with Jeremi Sholaye crashed

You've got to read the reactions on Twitter following Linda Ikeji's failed relationship to baby's father, Jeremi Sholaye.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Linda Ikeji and her son, Jayce play

Linda Ikeji and her son, Jayce

(Instagram/OfficialLindaIkeji)

Linda Ikeji's revelation of the identity of her child's father, Jeremi Sholaye and how the relationship didn't work, has sent Twitter in a frenzy.

Her detailed explanation of her relationship with Jeremi and how they met and had an amazing relationship which almost led to the alter has kept everyone wondering what went wrong.

Linda's failed relationship has got everyone talking and the reactions from Twitter, as usual, is two-sided. Some people are finding the hilarious side of it while another set are trolling the media mogul.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Linda Ikeji shares reason relationship with son's father Jeremi Sholaye...bullet
2 Here is why NYSC is giving Davido a red card!bullet
3 Check out Lexus car Seyi Law gets for wife on birthdaybullet

Related Articles

Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m
Pulse List 2018: 10 celebrity baby arrivals of the year
Linda Ikeji shares reason relationship with son's father Jeremi Sholaye didn't work
Linda Ikeji How media entrepreneur is building a reality TV empire
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over pregnancy before marriage
Linda Ikeji Media enterprenuer turns 38 today!
Linda Ikeji Media mogul shares with fans how to hide a baby bump
See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his father
Linda Ikeji See 1st photos from media mogul's honourary doctorate degree investiture
Pulse List Here are 5 celebrities with honourary degrees that will surprise you

Celebrities

Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m
See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his father
Top 10 most searched people Nigerians lost in 2018 by Google
Celebrities who made the most searched people list in Nigeria on Google in 2018
Yul Edochie
"There's no love anywhere, not only in Nollywood"- says Yul Edochie
Davido allegedly assaulted a celebrity photographer in the Gambia
Davido allegedly wanted by the Gambian police for attacking photographer
X
Advertisement