Travis Scott says he loves ‘wifey’ Kylie Jenner

The music star made this known during the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit which took place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

"Stormi, I love you and Wifey, I love you," he said while accepting an award.

The couple arrived at the award with their daughter, looking stunning with Scott wearing a black and Kylie in a green midi dress.

Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.

Kylie Jenner with boyfriend, Travis Scott

In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their spilt.

A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.