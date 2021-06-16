Travis Scott says he loves ‘wifey’ Kylie Jenner
The rapper and his model baby mama have been in an on and off relationship for years.
The music star made this known during the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit which took place on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
"Stormi, I love you and Wifey, I love you," he said while accepting an award.
The couple arrived at the award with their daughter, looking stunning with Scott wearing a black and Kylie in a green midi dress.
Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.
In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their spilt.
A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.
He, however, denied the allegations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng