Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ended their two-year relationship after months of a shaky love ship.

TMZ reports that the two have decided to take a break from the relationship for now. Sources connected to the now exes say they haven't been together publicly since his "Look Mom, I Can Fly" documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27.

Kylie and Travis were however spotted a few months ago on vacation which kind of ruled out the previous insinuation that the relationship was about to hit the rocks.

TMZ also reports that they've been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away at least for now.

It would be recalled that a few months ago, the news of Travis Scott cheating on Kylie Jenner broke the Internet. However, Travis came out to debunk the news, saying he never cheated on his girlfriend and mother of his daughter.

When Travis Scott was accused of cheating

A few months ago, Kylie Jenner accused her bae and baby daddy, Travis Scott of cheating. According to TMZ, Travis who is supposed to be on tour postponed it because of illness. However, the gist is that he isn't really ill rather he is trying to clear his name from the cheating allegations leveled against him by Kylie.

Reports say Travis Scott planned a surprise visit to his baby mama, Kylie, and their daughter but then degenerated into a fight after Kylie had revealed pieces of evidence of him cheating. [Instagram/KylieJenner]

This is coming a week after Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods was accused of having a 'One-time' thing with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.