The Kardashians are in the news again and this time around Kylie Jenner is accusing her bae and baby daddy, Travis Scott of cheating.

According to TMZ, Travis who is supposed to be on tour postponed it because of illness. However, the gist is that he isn't really ill rather he is trying to clear his name from the cheating allegations leveled against him by Kylie.

Reports say Travis Scott planned a surprise visit to his baby mama, Kylie, and their daughter but then degenerated into a fight after Kylie had revealed pieces of evidence of him cheating. It is not clear who the mystery woman is but we promise to keep you updated as the story develops.

This is coming a week after Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods was accused of having a 'One-time' thing with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after allegedly cheating with her sister's best friend

About a week ago, we brought to you the news that Khloe had ended her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend. According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True.

A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

There are indications, however, that Khloe is pulling the plug finally in their relationship and might not be getting back with Tristan. This is coming on the hills of the rough and tough times these guys when through on the heels of their daughter's arrival in 2018.