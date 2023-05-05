Tonto Dikeh denies suffering complications from Brazilian Butt Lift surgery

In a previous announcement, Dikeh stated her intention to undergo surgery for the third time to remove some belly fat. This sparked mixed reactions, with some expressing concern about the risks involved.

However, a Twitter user later claimed that sources had revealed the actress and philanthropist was in critical condition and required prayer. Dikeh has refuted these claims, putting to rest any speculation about her health.

The actress expressed her concerns about the way people publicly celebrate and pray when they hear negative news. She mentioned that during her campaign for deputy governor of her state, she did not receive as much care and prayers as she does now after undergoing surgery.

Despite some negative rumours about her health, Dikeh confirmed that her surgery in Enugu State went well, and her body looks great while her health is top-notch. She ended by jokingly requesting that people pray for her to recover half the money she spent on politics.

In her words, "The way we celebrate and pray publicly with clout when we hear bad news is alarming!!! When I came out for deputy governor of my state I didn't see strangers like this one,show care by praying for me but as soon as you hear one negative unverified nonsens@ you wanna pray publicly and attract all those negative responses.

Pulse Nigeria

"Anyways my surgery with @realign_aesthetic_clinic based in Enugu state when amazing.. My body banging and my health on top-notch.. If you have to pray pls pray I recover half the money I spent on politics. No prayer is a waste but pls don't bother Jesus on my behalf I am safe in my own home doing chores and running errands."

