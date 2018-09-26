Pulse.ng logo
Toke Makinwa's ex-boyfriend Seyi Kuye welcomes baby

Toke Makinwa Media personality's ex-boyfriend Seyi Kuye welcomes baby with wife

Toke Makinwa's ex-boyfriend, Seyi Kuye has welcomed a baby boy with wife, four months after getting married.

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest play

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest

(Instagram/ @tokemakinwa)

Toke Makinwa's ex-boyfriend, Seyi Kuye has welcomed a baby boy with wife, Oluwayimika Angel Kuye.

Seyi Kuye's wife, Oluwayimika took her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, where she announced the good news. She went on to post photos of her adorable baby and husband with a caption;

"Really happy to announce the arrival of Baby Micah! Oladipupo Micah! He we born 3 weeks ago! A perfect little dumpling  . I'm so in love with him! I honestly have to say there is no greater love other than God's love for us. #soakingitallin #blessed #babyboy #postingwhenitmovesme #heshere #motherhood," she wrote.

 

Congratulations to the Kuyes on the arrival of the new bundle of joy. On a flipside, a few months ago, Toke Makinwa's reaction to the news that Seyi Kuye was getting married was really hilarious.

Toke Makinwa slaying in a pink dress play

Toke Makinwa slaying in a pink dress

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

ALSO READ: All the men reportedly in Toke Makinwa's life

Toke Makinwa's reaction to news of ex-boyfriend getting married is hilarious

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Back in May 2018, when the news broke that Toke Makinwa's ex-boyfriend, Seyi Kuye was getting married, her reaction was hilarious. On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, NAIJ.com had on their Twitter page announced that Toke Makinwa's ex-boyfriend, Seyi Kure has gotten married to his pregnant girlfriend. Well, it looked like Toke wasn't having it as she took to the comment section to tweet something rather hilarious.

Toke Makinwa play

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

"So what should I do now, ehn? Roll over and die??? Scream woe is me, the poor lonely girl???'' she replied. Yes, guys, we guess Toke is tired of all these trolls on social media and wants them to leave her alone.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

