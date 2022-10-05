RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tia Mowry files for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years together

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress has claimed irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict [Instagram/tiamowry]
Hollywood star Tia Mowry has confirmed the end of her 14-year marriage to actor Cory Hardrict.

Mowry, on Tuesday, penned down an emotional announcement to her fans via her Instagram handle.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” the Sister, Sister star actress shared on Instagram.

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

According to court documents filed on Monday, Mowry is asking for joint custody of their two children. In addition, the 44-year-old star has requested the termination of court’s ability to “award spousal support to both parties” per Daily Mail UK.

The estranged couple tied the knot in 2008 after meeting on the set of Hollywood Horror.





