Tchidi Chikere celebrates lover on Valentine's Day a year after splitting from Nuella Njubigbo

Nollywood director and actor Tchidi Chikere has celebrated his new lover on Valentine's Day a year after splitting from his wife, Nuella Njubigbo.
The celebrity couple's marriage crashed in 2021.
The popular filmmaker took to his Instagram page on Monday, February 14, 2022, where he shared a video of the yet-to-be-identified lady.
"Happy Val Dy. Mi Amore," he captioned the video.
Rumours of Tchidi and Nuella's split, first made the headlines in March 2021, but by May, it became evident that there was trouble in their home.
The couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Njubigbo's Instagram bio which used to read "mother and wife" was changed to "Award-winning filmmaker, mum, CEO."
Chikere also shared a cryptic message on his Instagram page late on Saturday, May 22, which gave hints that all may not be alright at home.
The former couple tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed their only daughter that same year.
