Skales admits he's enjoying a 'real family' for the first time

Skakes and his wife welcomed their first child in March, shortly after he apologised to her for his hurtful comments about her in a diss track he made last year, shortly after his mother's passing.

The singer branded his wife, in the diss track, the devil before making a u-turn, apologising to her, and promising he was working on better emotional control.

Things appear to be going well for the singer, as In a recent tweet, Skales said he is experiencing "a real family" for the first time.

He wrote, "I'm only experiencing what a real family feels like at this age! It's been just me and my mom all my life... if you have your family intact, you don't know how blessed you are!"

He asked people who were fortunate to still have their families together to express gratitude for it.