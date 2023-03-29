Skales welcomes first baby days after publicly apologising to wife

The news of the birth of the baby was made public by the singer on his Instagram page on today, March 29, 2023. Skales posted a photo of himself holding the newborn baby with a caption that read: "God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift! My mother and God both know what they do."

The birth of the baby comes just days after Skales publicly apologised to his wife on social media for his past mistakes and shortcomings. He admitted he's working on emotional self-control and promised to handle things better moving forward. He wrote, "Learning to control emotions and taking care of my mental health when life throws me down has to be one of the amazing life lessons I’ve learned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

"We both made mistakes, and I sincerely apologise for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private lives into the public eye. This isn’t an act I am proud of, and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions and becoming a better man in handling situations."