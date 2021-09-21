RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'This is all I ever wanted' - Singer Lyta's baby mama says as he reunites with his son

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kemi became popular on social media after she called out the singer for being a deadbeat dad.

Nigerian singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde [Instagram/OfficialLyta] [Instagram/KemiAyorinde]

Nigerian singer Lyta and his son have reunited in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

This is according to his baby mama, Ayorinde Kemi who is currently in Nigeria with their son.

The UK-based baby mama took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, where she shared videos of her son reuniting with his father.

kemi ayorinde amd lyta reunite in Lagos
kemi ayorinde amd lyta reunite in Lagos Pulse Nigeria

"I am overwhelmed by the messages you all are sending. My DM is beyond full. Thank you. I'm still emotional, I'm still crying. Still don't feel real yet, even though they are both laying on the same bed sleeping in front of me here. This is all I ever wanted,'' she wrote.

Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.

A few months ago, the singer was called out by his baby mama over his refusal to fund his child's birthday party.

She also called him out for infecting her with STD.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is an analysis of the top Nigerian songs since January 2021

NOSC announce call for 94th Academy Awards IFF submissions

Rapper Vector speaks against cult clashes

Highlights of the Turntable Top 50 so far in 2021: artists, producers, distros and labels with the most entries on the chart

BBNaija's Alex advises men and women to work on themselves before finding partners

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' spends sixth week at No. 1

'This is all I ever wanted' - Singer Lyta's baby mama says as he reunites with his son

Apple Music goes for inclusion, launches a first-ever playlist for deaf people

Genevieve Nnaji responds to fan's request for new movie, says she's 'working hard'

Trending

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu [LIB]

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]

Singer Omah Lay unfollows girlfriend on Instagram amid cheating accusations

Nigerian music star Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]