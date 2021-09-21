This is according to his baby mama, Ayorinde Kemi who is currently in Nigeria with their son.

The UK-based baby mama took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, where she shared videos of her son reuniting with his father.

Pulse Nigeria

"I am overwhelmed by the messages you all are sending. My DM is beyond full. Thank you. I'm still emotional, I'm still crying. Still don't feel real yet, even though they are both laying on the same bed sleeping in front of me here. This is all I ever wanted,'' she wrote.

Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.

A few months ago, the singer was called out by his baby mama over his refusal to fund his child's birthday party.