Nigerian singer Lyta and his son have reunited in Nigeria.
'This is all I ever wanted' - Singer Lyta's baby mama says as he reunites with his son
Kemi became popular on social media after she called out the singer for being a deadbeat dad.
This is according to his baby mama, Ayorinde Kemi who is currently in Nigeria with their son.
The UK-based baby mama took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, where she shared videos of her son reuniting with his father.
"I am overwhelmed by the messages you all are sending. My DM is beyond full. Thank you. I'm still emotional, I'm still crying. Still don't feel real yet, even though they are both laying on the same bed sleeping in front of me here. This is all I ever wanted,'' she wrote.
Lyta and Kemi have been at loggerheads for a while now.
A few months ago, the singer was called out by his baby mama over his refusal to fund his child's birthday party.
She also called him out for infecting her with STD.
