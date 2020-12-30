Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice has been spotted with his wife Sunkunmi for the first time since his cheating scandal.

The music star's wife took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, where she shared a photo of the family at a private outing.

"Progress not perfection," she captioned the photo.

9ice and his wife are on a road to recovery after a cheating scandal that rocked their marriage. [instablog9ja]

9ice commented on the photo saying; ''Human not God."

The couple and their daughter are currently in Dubai.

9ice made the headlines back in November after he released a video where he appealed to the public to beg his wife for forgiveness after admitting to cheating on her.

The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago. Sunkanmi Ajala is an event planner based in Lagos.

A video of the singer with a lady simply identified as Tiwalope in a compromising position broke the internet days before his open confession.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

