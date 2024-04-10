Sharon Ooja slams trolls for saying she married another person's husband

In a series of now-deleted Instagram Story posts, the actress posted screenshots of her conversation with a troll on Snapchat who suggested that Ooja's husband is someone else's man.

The troll said, "Abi You steal another woman's husband? why are you going to great lengths to hide the man." The actress responded in great length, slamming the troll and emphasising that her husband belongs to nobody.

"No. He is not someone else's husband. You do realise that I'm legally married. Do you think that would have been possible if he was? This is how I choose to protect my home," she said in part.

Recall in March 2024, Ooja revealed that she exchanged her wedding vows with her heartthrob in a private civil ceremony months before, but did not disclose the identity of her man and hid his face.

Ooja also posted a series of threatening comments she received from trolls on Instagram, to which she penned a long note.

"It's so sad how people feel that they can just type mean stuff because they have a phone. I'm in the public eye but I'm also a human being! Lord knows if you type any mean thing under my comment section, or threaten me because I shared my joy, or insinuate anything far from my reality all because you want to see the face of someone you clearly don't know or aren't looking for is anyone missing in your life, whatever you wish me or write will be your portion times 1,000," she began.

She continued, "If you threaten me it is your own life that will be taken if you sit and spread rumours about me for just gist sake you will dance without rhythm, you will plant without harvest, joy will be far from you, God will punish you I have a God who said he will take lives and Nations in place of me don't test my father!"