ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sharon Ooja reacts to backlash against Yomi Black's controversial 'The Modern Woman'

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming film got flak for its original synopsis.

Sharon Ooja, the lead, has addressed the backlash to 'The Modern Woman' [Twitter/WKM_Up/media]
Sharon Ooja, the lead, has addressed the backlash to 'The Modern Woman' [Twitter/WKM_Up/media]

Recommended articles

Released on June 3, 2023, the poster and synopsis quickly made the rounds online as people pointed out the problematic tagline.

"After settling down with the man of her dreams, a young woman rethinks her decision when she is swallowed by the jaws of a toxic men-hating group of feminists," the synopsis read.

24 hours later, Ooja, who plays the lead, has reacted to the public outrage, dissociating herself from the film until the "false narrative" used to promote the project is fixed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her words, "Good morning everyone I'd like to address that what was shot in the film modern woman has nothing to do with the trending log-line used in the press release (not even close). Why the producer decided to use this false narrative is beyond me, I don't align with such negativity."

Not long after her public statement, the writer and director Black took to his Instagram page to share a new synopsis.

The updated outline reads, “A young woman's carefully balanced life, torn between career, family, and love, spirals into chaos when she faces the devastating loss of her pregnancy. In a fight to reclaim her identity, she must navigate a treacherous path towards self-discovery, challenging societal norms, and embracing her own truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Black, the movie stars Ooja, Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Akintola, Ebere Nwizu, Chinoso Arubayi, Juliet Ibrahim, Nene Nwanyo, and Kammel Audu.

With Babatope Seyi as the director of photography, the movie is executive produced by Anita Danjamic, who is also credited for the story. Cinemax is in charge of distribution.

The Modern Woman hits cinemas on August 18, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

2023 Mid Year Review: Top 10 Albums (EP & LP)

2023 Mid Year Review: Top 10 Albums (EP & LP)

Sharon Ooja reacts to backlash against Yomi Black's controversial 'The Modern Woman'

Sharon Ooja reacts to backlash against Yomi Black's controversial 'The Modern Woman'

'Black Harvest' trailer takes you into the dark world of organ harvesting

'Black Harvest' trailer takes you into the dark world of organ harvesting

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

Niyi Akinmolayan schools critics on what it takes to be a successful Nollywood filmmaker

Niyi Akinmolayan schools critics on what it takes to be a successful Nollywood filmmaker

Simi recounts her love story with husband Adekunle Gold

Simi recounts her love story with husband Adekunle Gold

Tiwa Savage: Ten Years A Queen

Tiwa Savage: Ten Years A Queen

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The housemates wrapped things on good terms [Twitter/ShowmaxNG]

'BBNaija Reunion' finale ends on a lighter note

BTS of 'Almajiri' movie executive produced by AY Makun [@aycommedian]

AY's 'Almajiri' flops at Nigerian box office with ₦5 million, here's why

Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' is coming to cinemas soon [Instagram/Biodunstephen]

Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' lands official release date

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 5 Nigerian filmmakers this year [Afrocritik]

Oscars invites 5 Nollywood filmmakers to join 2023 class