I said yes a few months ago - Sharon Ooja announces surprise wedding

The award-winning actress announced the news in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

She revealed that she said yes to the wedding proposal a few months ago, adding that the civil ceremony is done and dusted.

Sharing the intimate details of the journey to marital bliss, Ooja expressed her joy and gratitude to her newly-wedded partner, who he described as her "Odogwu silencer."

ADVERTISEMENT

"A few months ago I said yes to my odogwu silencer as I call him as he came and silenced the noise, my Igbo king 😍civil ceremony done and dusted ink dried yes I’m fully a mrs as I type this," she said.

Ooja, known for her exceptional talent and charm on the screen, exhausted all the accolades while expressing her deep love and admiration for her husband.

With a tone of affection, she referred to her husband as "bro bro," hinting at their close bond and shared jokes.

"He brought the calm…I’ll say yes a thousand times to your kindness and good heart… yes a thousand times to the discipline and structure you bring… yes a thousand times to your absolute love and protection you are my best friend bro bro 🤣🤣our inside joke !! … dear husband This is fully the hand of God !!"

Ooja concluded her announcement by giving glory to God and expressing her excitement over the upcoming church blessing and traditional wedding ceremonies.