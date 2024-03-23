ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I said yes a few months ago - Sharon Ooja announces surprise wedding

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ooja could not hide her excitement over becoming one of the latest brides in town.

I said yes a few months ago - Sharon Ooja announces surprise wedding
I said yes a few months ago - Sharon Ooja announces surprise wedding

Recommended articles

The award-winning actress announced the news in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

She revealed that she said yes to the wedding proposal a few months ago, adding that the civil ceremony is done and dusted.

Sharing the intimate details of the journey to marital bliss, Ooja expressed her joy and gratitude to her newly-wedded partner, who he described as her "Odogwu silencer."

ADVERTISEMENT

"A few months ago I said yes to my odogwu silencer as I call him as he came and silenced the noise, my Igbo king 😍civil ceremony done and dusted ink dried yes I’m fully a mrs as I type this," she said.

Ooja, known for her exceptional talent and charm on the screen, exhausted all the accolades while expressing her deep love and admiration for her husband.

With a tone of affection, she referred to her husband as "bro bro," hinting at their close bond and shared jokes.

"He brought the calm…I’ll say yes a thousand times to your kindness and good heart… yes a thousand times to the discipline and structure you bring… yes a thousand times to your absolute love and protection you are my best friend bro bro 🤣🤣our inside joke !! … dear husband This is fully the hand of God !!"

Ooja concluded her announcement by giving glory to God and expressing her excitement over the upcoming church blessing and traditional wedding ceremonies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I said yes a few months ago - Sharon Ooja announces surprise wedding

I said yes a few months ago - Sharon Ooja announces surprise wedding

Nollywood actress Folu Storms stars in anthology tackling women's issues 'In Bloom'

Nollywood actress Folu Storms stars in anthology tackling women's issues 'In Bloom'

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

Rozay Records label launches its operation in Lagos

Rozay Records label launches its operation in Lagos

British royal Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is in chemotherapy

British royal Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is in chemotherapy

Street Pop star Candy Bleakz shares joy on new EP 'Better Days'

Street Pop star Candy Bleakz shares joy on new EP 'Better Days'

Here are Africa's most popular artists across continent; Burna Boy tops lists

Here are Africa's most popular artists across continent; Burna Boy tops lists

What does it mean to work in a cemetery? 'The Gravediggers' documentary finds out

What does it mean to work in a cemetery? 'The Gravediggers' documentary finds out

Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Solidstar thanks his support system for helping him get through his overdose [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

After struggle with alcohol and smoking Solidstar reveals he's working on new music

Ruger calls for peace in Israel following recent declaration of war. [Instagram/Rugerofficial]

Singer Ruger speaks on jealousy in the Nigerian music industry

Solidstar back in the groove with latest single 'Wena' [Instagram/OfficialSolidstar]

I couldn't eat or sleep - Solidstar recounts battle with drug addiction

Cardi B

Cardi B confesses fear of social media backlash paralysed her career