It appears that the drama surrounding Seyi Shay's Instagram account getting hacked might have taken another dimension as it has been deactivated.

As of the early hours of Friday May 22, 2020, the verified account of the music star had been deactivated.

If you search for Seyi Shay on Instagram, you are most likely going to bump into her fan pages and parody accounts.

Seyi Shay [Instagram/SeyiShay]

The music star had raised an alarm on Thursday May 21, 2020 about not approving the release of the three semi-nude photos on her Instagram page.

According to her, the account was compromised.

"I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated," she tweeted.

Her management also supports her claim and reveal that they are seriously working to get back the account.