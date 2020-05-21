Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has claimed that her Instagram was hacked after some semi-nude photos of her were posted on her account.

On Shay's Instagram account as at this time of writing, there are three photos of the singer that shows her in skimpy clothing.

The singer, however took to Twitter to reveal that she did not consent to the posting of those photos.

"I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated," she tweeted.

"Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange. Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info."

Her management also supports her claim and reveal that they are seriously working to get back the account.