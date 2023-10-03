Seun Kuti criticises Nigerians for trying to cancel him over epic slap

Kuti took to his Instagram live session on Monday, October 2, 2023, to alert the public that he does not want to be affiliated with the ongoing investigations into the sudden death of 27-year-old Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad. He expressed his exasperation, stating that he did not want to be roped in with issues concerning the police.

Kuti started, “I’m tired of seeing my name everywhere attached to Sam Larry, Naira Marley, arrest or no arrest, police or no police. I’m really tired and I don’t want you guys to join me in your issues."

Going on, he slammed Nigerian 'keypad warriors', stressing that his career was nearly ruined due to their agitations to get him prosecuted for slapping a policeman in uniform in May 2023. Kuti added that he was trying to defend himself and his family, alleging that nobody cared at the time.

“That was how una used una mouth nearly spoil my life, nearly destroying my career with una yeye keypad and computer. I missed five or six big shows this summer just because I defended my life and the life of my family. For that reason Nigerians wanted my life to be ended, for me to be destroyed and nobody cared," he continued, exasperated.

Kuti went further, noting that during the time he was painted as a problematic figure, completely disregarding the injustices of the police.

“Nigeria Police suddenly became an innocent and peaceful force on earth. And Seun became the mad person that left his house looking for police to quarrel with. That was the picture you people painted about me then,” he added.

