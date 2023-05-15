Seun Kuti arrested after turning himself in at Lagos police command

The youngest son of the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was accompanied by Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Recall that on Saturday, May 13, 2023, a viral video showed Kuti assaulting a police officer in uniform on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In the video, Kuti repeatedly yelled at the officer, manhandled him and then struck him in the face.

Shortly after the video surfaced on social media, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba in a statement ordered the arrest of the musician.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement read.

Confirming his visit, Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command said the musician turned himself in and has been placed under arrest.

"Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest", Hundeyin said.

