One video a lot of people will be watching on social media is that of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko dancing at an Abuja nightclub.

The movie star shared videos from their night out via her Instagram page on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

One video that stood out was that of the child star whining for her billionaire hubby who obviously was enjoying every second of it.

Daniels and Nwoko are one of the most influential celebrity couples in town.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.