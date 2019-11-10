Ladies and gentlemen, Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido and his woman, Chioma, have added another name to the one you already know for their new baby boy.

Davido giving a speech during his son's naming in London. (Bankulli)

The couple announced the name at the naming ceremony held in the United Kingdom on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Three weeks ago, when the couple welcomed their son, Davido shared the pictures of the baby and revealed the name of the child as David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

Davido, Chioma and a guest at the naming ceremony in London.

At the ceremony on Saturday, the boy’s other name was announced as Ifeanyi, which means ‘nothing pass God'.

From Left: Davido, a guest and Chioma at the naming ceremony. (myjoyonline)

Check out photos from the naming ceremony of Davido and Chioma's son.

Davido guzzling it down to celebrate his son's christening. (LindaIkeji)

Davido, Chioma and Bankulli at the naming ceremony of Davido's son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke. (Bankulli)

Davido rocks his wife, Chioma on the dance floor. (Bankulli)

Davido and Bankulli. (Bankulli)

Renowned Entertainment Consultant and Artiste manager, Abisagboola Oluseun, popularly known as Bankulli was one of the popular faces at the naming ceremony.

Congratulations to Davido and Chioma.