The first photo of Toyin Abraham and her newborn baby has made its way to the Internet.

The photo which was first shared on blogger, Linda Ikeji's page shows the first time mum and her son.

Even though the photo doesn't really show the face of the baby, it is obvious mother and child are doing well.There are reports that she gave birth to son far away in the United State of America.

The news of Toyin Abraham's baby boy arrival was celebrated by both her fans and friends in the industry.

Toyin Abraham welcomes baby boy

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will, always be in your 🙏🙏@kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.

Toyin Abraham's new maternity photos are so adorable

The movie star's husband, Kolawole Ajiyemi took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 16, 2019, where he shared several photos of Toyin Abraham before giving birth. These photos aren't only cute but priceless.

"With God all things are possible," he captioned the photos. The arrival of Toyin Abraham's baby has been greeted with so much pomp and pageantry.