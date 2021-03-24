Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has released some stunning photos to mark her 33rd birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, where she shared the photos.

"With a great full heart, I lift my voice to you. Thank you for bringing me this far and thank you for where you’re taking me to. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Me," she captioned the photos.

Happy birthday to Kadiri from all of us at Pulse.

Kadiri is a Nigerian actress, screenwriter, and film producer.

Ruth Kadiri is married with a daughter [Instagram/RuthKadiri]

She was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. She studied mass communication at the University of Lagos and business administration at Yaba College of Technology.

She has starred in over 50 movies.

