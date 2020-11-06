Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her husband on their wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 6, 2020, where she shared a photo of her hubby and captioned it with a cute short love note.

"Being your wife is so peaceful. I love it here. Happy anniversary to us🎉."

Happy anniversary to the Ezerikas from all of us at Pulse.

Kadiri announced her engagement to Ezerika in late 2017.

"Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15 am December 25, 2017, I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv my gossip partner. And my husband to be. God bless you and keep you safe for me," she wrote.

Not much was known about their wedding until the actress changed her profile name on Instagram.

The couple who have kept their private life away from the prying eyes of the public, welcomed their first child in 2019.