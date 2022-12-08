ADVERTISEMENT
Runtown’s ex-girlfriend Adut Akech finds one-of-a-kind fairytale love

Babatunde Lawal

The man behind the supermodel’s stolen heart is a year older.

Singer Runtown's supermodel ex-girlfriend, Adut Akech, is in love, and we love it for her.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared beautiful and loved-up pictures of herself and her new boo, Samuel Elkhier.

In the caption, the model showered a lot of praise on him, tagging him as her best friend and the man who managed to steal her heart.

Akech wrapped up her post by praying for him and telling him how much she loves him.

In her words: "Screaming happiest birthday, my fine best friend, and the man who stole my heart!" @samfromthenorf. Thank you for making me the happiest girl and loving me the way you do. You are simply amazing. In this new year of your life, I wish you more of everything good! More abundance and blessings to you, my love. "I love and appreciate you, mi amore [sic]."

In another Instagram post, the celebrant posted about his birthday and also gave special appreciation to Adut.

“Alhamdulillah to another year. Thank you for all the the birthday wishes, I appreciate every single one of you. Especially you Mi Amor,” he wrote.

This is Adut’s next public relationship since she and singer Runtown split in July 2021.

Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.

