Runtown's relationship with model girlfriend Adut Akech crashes

Runtown and the international model kicked things off back in 2020.

The South Sudanese-born model made this known while answering questions from her fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

A fan asked the model if she was single and she gave a rather shocking reply.

"Yes, ma'am single and ready to mingle or whatever they say. Jokes but I'm single,'' she wrote.

The couple sparked off relationship rumours in July 2020 after a video of the two all loved up made its way to social media.

They confirmed the rumours when the music star gifted the model a promise ring during their trip to France.

In August 2020, the former couple celebrated Runtown's birthday in Greece.

Akech is a 21-year-old model originally from South Sudan.

She is one of the most sought-after models in the world and has worked with several brands.