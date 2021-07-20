RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Runtown's relationship with model girlfriend Adut Akech crashes

Akech says she's single and ready to mingle.

Nigerian singer Runtown and international model Adut Akech

Nigerian singer Runtown and his model girlfriend Adut Akech have ended their almost one-year relationship.

Runtown and the international model kicked things off back in 2020.

The South Sudanese-born model made this known while answering questions from her fans via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

A fan asked the model if she was single and she gave a rather shocking reply.

"Yes, ma'am single and ready to mingle or whatever they say. Jokes but I'm single,'' she wrote.

The couple sparked off relationship rumours in July 2020 after a video of the two all loved up made its way to social media.

They confirmed the rumours when the music star gifted the model a promise ring during their trip to France.

In August 2020, the former couple celebrated Runtown's birthday in Greece.

Akech is a 21-year-old model originally from South Sudan.

She is one of the most sought-after models in the world and has worked with several brands.

In 2019, she won the 'Model of the Year' award at the British Fashion Awards, in London.

