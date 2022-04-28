RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna beat him with metal rod during fight

Kardashian also revealed that the mother of his daughter pulled a gun at him.

Reality TV star Rob Kardashian has claimed that he was beaten up by his former partner Blac Chyna.

Kardashian said Blac Chyna beat him with a metal rod and pulled a gun on him during a December 2016 brawl.

He made this known during a court session.

According to Rob, Chyna was violent from the start, and alleged that the mother of his child beat and threatened to kill him.

Describing what happened, Rob said what started with them joking around on their social media, with both of them posting video footage of them kissing and laughing.

It later metamorphosed into a violent and disturbing evening.

Rob said at some point Chyna pulled a gun on him twice, hit him with a metal rod, scratched him and struck him with an iPhone cord.

"She landed several blows to my face, my back. She ripped my shirt early in the evening and we were throwing money around in our Snapchat,” he told the court.

“In the beginning I thought it was playful. I didn’t think it got serious until the second gun encounter … you don’t point a gun on your fiancé’s head whether you think it’s loaded or not."

Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenners for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings.

She claims they used their power to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities.

