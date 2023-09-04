Breaking news:
Rita Dominic denies reports that she gave birth to twins

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She was not having it with the rumours and speculations this time.

Yet again, Rita Dominic debunks rumours that she and her husband welcomed twins
She took to her verified Twitter account calling out blogs for spreading fake news, yet again. Noting that the fake narrative is recycled every year, she angrily urged people to resist lying to the public. She also encouraged her followers and fans to always rectify news that they come across in order not to fall victim to fake news.

This comes in response to the news that circulated on social media on Sunday, September 3, 2023, claiming that the actress and her husband Fidelis Anosike welcomed a set of twins. However, she has blatantly called the reports out as fake news and the post was since deleted.

Her fans who checked her Instagram page for clarification met nothing of the sort on her profile, they were only welcomed to her page by posts regarding a memorial. Her husband Fidelis also had a similar post on his Instagram page and harboured nothing regarding pregnancy or bearing any children.

This is not the first time the actress has debunked rumours of this nature. On September 21, 2022, she also came out to set the record straight on the news claiming that she had a set of twins via surrogate.

Rita Dominic and her partner became public with their relationship on Boxing Day in 2020 after the actress stressed the reason why she was taking her time to get married. They then got engaged in April of 2022 and got married shortly after in England.

