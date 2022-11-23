RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding to happen in England

Babatunde Lawal

The pair, who had their traditional wedding in April of this year, will take it a step further by exchanging vows this Saturday in a 900-year-old abbey in England.

Rita Dominic and her partner Fidelis Anosike [Instagram/RitaDominic]
Rita Dominic and her partner Fidelis Anosike [Instagram/RitaDominic]

Prominent Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her spouse, Daily Times publisher Fidelis Anosike, will exchange vows in a white wedding ceremony in England, this weekend.

Friends and family will be present for the couple's vow-exchange ceremony in a 900-year-old abbey England, which will follow their traditional wedding from April of this year.

Similar to her traditional wedding, it is expected that the white wedding will be star-studded, as on Rita's bridal train are actors Michelle Dede and Kate Henshaw.

Recall that Rita Dominic refuted rumours that she and her husband had welcomed twins.

it was rumored that the Nollywood actress and her spouse, Fidelis Anosike, welcomed twins recently and many social media fans flocked to the actress' social media profiles in response to the report to express their utter pleasure and to congratulate the pair.

Reacting to this development, Rita Dominic went on her official Twitter account to refute the claims.

In similar vein, recall that recently, the Nollywood actor had hinted that she prefers to keep her relationship private but not hidden.

According to her, an ideal relationship is one in which people know about the relationship but never get to know about their private lives

"In a relationship that’s private but not secret, people know we are together but don’t know anything about us." There’s a difference between privacy and secrecy. And to me, that’s perfect." The thespian posted on Instagram.

We wish the couple a blissful union.

